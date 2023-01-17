Gabourey Sidibe Phone Sex Comedy Pilot Greenlit, Produced By ‘Pose’ Creator

Gabourey Sidibe is branching out beyond her acting chops with the arrival of her new series, 1266. The comedic pilot—inspired by the Oscar-nominated actress‘ true story—follows Gabby Brixton (Sidibe), who stumbles upon the job of a lifetime as a phone sex operator. The show depicts its lead living with her mother and “making half-hearted attempts to become a singer/model and overnight millionaire,” Deadline reports.

“What initially seems like a quick way to make money turns into a life-changing experience when she meets the women who become her chosen family and learns how powerful, profitable and prolific her voice can be,” the description reads.

The pilot was greenlit by the Onyx Collective. Thembi Banks is writing and directing the pilot, which will be executive produced by Pose creator Steven Canals and grown-ish‘s Julie Bean.

Following the announcement, Sidibe took to social media with a special message. “If you read my book, then you already know what 1266 is about to offer,” the newlywed wrote. “We pickin up the phone and collecting coins!! I cant wait for y’all to see this insanely funny show written by [Banks], executively produced by [Canals] and [Bean] who are all geniuses! I’m so proud for all of us! And very excited for @jillllindsay who has been personally EPing me since we met! I love this for you Jill! Thank you @onyxcollective !!!”

Meanwhile, Canals tweeted in excitement, “I’m Producing a pilot for @OnyxCollective!!! What a joy to get to work with @GabbySidibe who I’ve admired since her Oscar nominated performance in Precious!! Show creator & director Thembi Banks has crafted a funny & moving series. Can’t wait for you to see it!! #1266”

If picked up to series, 1266 will stream on Hulu.