Gabrielle Union Says She Splits Everything 50/50 With Dwyane Wade, Social Media Reacts

Gabrielle Union recently opened up about how she and husband Dwyane Wade run their household.

In an interview with Noah Callahan-Bever on his Bloomberg Originals series Idea Generation, Union revealed that the couple splits everything 50/50, despite her husband reportedly being worth millions.

Callahan-Beaver asked the 50-year-old of the last time she felt “secure” in her Hollywood career, to which she responded that she’s never felt that way in her 30 years of acting.

“I struggle with that,” she expressed. “I think I just have more responsibilities for my money. So I get nervous like, ‘Oh my God that movie didn’t open [well]. What does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up? And everyone’s like, ‘It’s coming. Calm down.’ I’m trying to find peace in the journey, not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard.”

Gabrielle Union says her and Dwade split their bills 50/50 and she still has anxiety about being financially secure due to all of her responsibilities which forces her to be a workaholic! “You better work b*tch, oh you want to sleep in.” pic.twitter.com/lrvhZ3Ax8Q — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) May 15, 2023

She then shared that outside of supporting her own home, her and her husband both take care of other households separately. But together, they handle finances as equal partners.

“In this household, we split everything 50/50,” she revealed. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, there’s always this gorilla on your back that’s like, ‘You better work! You’re going to sleep in? Somebody might not eat.’ It’s hard. It’s hard to let that go, so I’m working on it.”

The debate on whether a man should pay for everything in a relationship, or go 50/50 has been a hot topic on social media for a while now. Upon Union’s expression, social media reacted with mixed remarks.

One user wrote on Twitter, “1. I’m not splitting anything with a man who got 3 kids + a bonus child. 2. I’m not splitting anything with a man who made a bonus child that I gotta look at as a constant reminder. 3. Why does millionaire Gabrielle Union sound like she living paycheck-to-paycheck w/ a husband?”

“IF…the internet be true, he has over 4x’s her net worth. I speak for myself when I say, I would NOT expect my husband to go 50-50 with me if I have over 4x’s his net worth. He would be one comfortable brother! She should have to pay something, but 50%? Naw. I’m not going,” said another user.

On the flipside, a third person tweeted, “I get it, no matter how much money you have if you’ve seen how bad it can get you’ll work as hard as possible to never go back especially for your family’s sake,” as another said, “Oh, how cute, they split their bills 50/50 like regular folks! I’m sure that really helps ease the anxiety of being a multi-millionaire workaholic.”

