Gabrielle Union Surprised By Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo Of Her Initials

Gabrielle Union attends "The Inspection" red carpet during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City.

On Thursday (Nov. 10) Gabrielle Union revealed that her husband Dwyane Wade surprised her with the ultimate, yet permanent, gift for her 50th birthday while on vacation in South Africa. He got an eponymous wrist tattoo with her initials “GU” coupled with a heart.

In a video posted to her Instagram, the award-winning actress joins the retired NBA player at Tomb Tattoo in Cape Town, South Africa, as the artist finishes up Wade’s new ink. Caught off guard, Union is surprised when the 40-year-old reveals his 17th tattoo to be the initials of his wife of eight years. Excitedly, the “Being Mary Jane” actress gave him a kiss in approval.

“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo,” she wrote on Instagram. “@dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 edition #Capetown.”

While visiting the motherland, Union also celebrated her birthday with a party. She took to the dance floor with overflowing champagne and a live performance from singer Lisa Lisa.

“I’m still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar Tanzania and keep the details a surprise from my nosy self,” Gabrielle posted on IG a day before Halloween. “I’m beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me. How @dwyanewade @ronndarocksevents @dauniedaune got THE @lisalisall77 to come all this way to perform was unreal. Thank you Lisa for being so amazing to my Mom & reminding me that your childhood heroes can turn out to be as lovely as you imagined them.”

She added, “I’m just floating on gratitude and to know this is just our 1st stop on the #wadeworldtour2022. Edition, I’m the happiest seasoned gal around. #ScorpioSeason #BirthdayGirl #tanzania.”

The Wades’ youngest daughter, Kaavia James, also turned four while on vacation.

“Happiest of birthdays to my little brown girl with a soul wise beyond her years and a brain and spirit that is so open and free you inspire literally everyone around you,” Union wrote on IG. “Watching you turn 4 years old in #SouthAfrica after traveling through 3 other countries throughout Africa has been one of the biggest blessings of our lives. We love you beyond measure baby. @kaaviajames may the ancestors hold you close and guide you the rest of your days. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!,” the proud mom added.

Aside from acting and sports, producer Lee Daniels recently announced that he’s tapped the Wades and RuPaul to co-produce the broadway play Ain’t No Mo. The play is a sketch comedy, satire and avant-garde production that questions, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?”

The Broadway production Ain’t No Mo’ officially premieres on Thursday, Dec. 1.