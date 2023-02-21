Gabrielle Union Reveals 4 Women She’d Love To Play Her In A Biopic

Gabrielle Union has given a bit of thought to who she’d love to play her in a future biopic, sharing her top four candidates with fans via Hello Beautiful.

“I think young me would be somewhere between, like, Ryan Destiny, Coco Jones, and then older me, I mean Janet,” she said with a huge smile and a laugh. “Janet Jackson!”

“Maybe Ashanti could play me in my 30s, early 40s, and then Miss Janet,” she doubled down.

Union and Destiny have come quite a long way, as the Bring It On star admitted in her book We’re Going To Need More Wine that meeting her young doppelgänger at a pre-Oscar party triggered her own insecurities about aging in Hollywood.

“Just the night before, I had attended a pre-Oscar cocktail party for women in film. There I had met a young actor named Ryan Destiny,” she wrote. “She had appeared in the Lee Daniels series Star. I had heard that she looked like me. I saw her in person and she looks like I literally gave birth to her. Gab 2.0, only better.”

“‘Oh my God,’ she said. ‘I am finally meeting you. This is so amazing.’

‘What are you, twelve?’

‘Twenty-two.’

‘Sh*t.’

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Actor Gabrielle Union, Ryan Destiny and Chelsea Stone attend the tenth annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party presented by Max Mara and BMW at Nightingale Plaza on February 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Women In Film)

‘I admire you so much,’ she said. ‘If you could mentor me…’ Bi**h, f**k you, I thought. You want me to mentor you?” Union recalled. “The press is literally calling you the next Gabrielle Union… ‘except she can sing and dance!’ I smiled, and the photographers came over. They needed to document this moment of ‘Look who’s old!'”

Destiny later addressed the excerpt, telling Live Civil (via BET), “That was very weird to me, weird in a good way because I didn’t expect her to put me in her book, period,” she said. “I remember the time that we did meet, which is the situation she was addressing in her book, and she was very nice. I wouldn’t have known that she was thinking any of the stuff that she said she was thinking in her head at all.”