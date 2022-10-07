The Game Claims He’s Never Been Given A Dr. Dre Beat In His Career

The Game claims that he has never been given a Dr. Dre beat for his albums.

The 42-year-old rapper spoke with co-hosts Just Blaze and Katty Customs as a guest on Uproxx’s digital series Fresh Pair, where the “Dreams” lyricist explained in more detail how the veteran producer was involved in his creative process.

“Dre didn’t do any beats on The Documentary,” explained The Game of his debut album. “But I didn’t say he didn’t oversee it. You want Dre to oversee anything because he’s a mastermind when it comes to that. But as far as like, doing a beat for The Documentary? No. And I’ve never had a Dre beat in my career.”

“With all the influence and all the appreciation that I have for Dr. Dre, the fact is the fact. So you know, a bunch of dope producers that Dre had under him or whoever. The Scott Storch’s, the Just Blaze’s, the Swizz Beatz’s, the Timbaland’s, helped me put together my classic album.”

Dr. Dre is credited alongside the aforementioned talents on The Documentary as a producer on six tracks and the album intro.

He continued, “I physically had to get on a plane and come to Baseline to work with you [Just Blaze] and get these things done. I did the same thing with Storch, I did the same thing with Swizz. I went to Miami to work with Timbaland, so I can’t give Dre credit for the Just Blaze beat. It’s a Dr. Dre executive-produced album, but people just don’t understand the underlinings and how the business works”

Elsewhere in the episode, Game gave props to Dre for having one of the best Los Angeles rap albums when tasked with ranking his top five.

“The Chronic at number one just because, in order of appearance, it’s important to me because everyone is motivated by things that happened before them.”

He continued to name Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, his own debut LP The Documentary, Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, and Ice Cube’s Death Certificate, in that order.

Check out the full episode of Fresh Pair.