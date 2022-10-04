The Game Lists His Top 5 LA Rap Albums Of All Time

The Game plays in the BETX Celebrity Basketball Game Sponsored By Sprite during the BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The Game will tackle a major task when he lists his top five Los Angeles rap albums of all time in an upcoming episode of Uproxx’s new show Fresh Pair.

In a preview of his conversation with the show’s hosts Just Blaze and Katty Customs, the 42-year-old lists off some universally accepted bonafide classics that are also important to him.

At the top of his list, he gives a nod to the West Coast legend Dr. Dre. “The Chronic at number one just because, in order of appearance, it’s important to me because everyone is motivated by things that happened before them.”

Next up, the Drillmatic Heart Vs. Mind rapper gave Snoop Dogg his just due. “I have to go with Doggystyle after that and, I mean, I feel like The Chronic was lowkey Snoop’s first album too,” with which Blaze and Customs agreed.

In a moment of self-applause, The Game said “It would have to be The Documentary just because of what that album did. I did that in a time when LA–where I was the only biggest rapper in LA and I held it down for almost 10 years alone. The whole coast, the beefs that came with it, wars with, you know, whoever I went to war with.”

Continuing on, the Compton rapper named his hometown peer Kendrick Lamar’s breakthrough project. “It would have to be Good Kid, M.A.A.D City ’cause I watched Kendrick in his essence going from literally a good kid in a mad city, how he fought through being non-affiliated and staying the course. And then putting out that album, which was the one that should have won the Grammy to me.”

The Game clarified that DAMN was incredible and deserving of a Grammy, but Good Kid was equally worthy of such recognition.

To close things off, the former G-Unit rapper gave his flowers to the successful rapper and actor Ice Cube, with whom he has collaborated before. “At five, I feel inclined to say Death Certificate just because of what that was to me.”

Check out the full preview of the Fresh Pair episode below ahead of its official release.