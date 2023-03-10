Gangsta Boo’s Legacy Honored With Merchandise Line

Gangsta Boo performs at The Run The Jewels Concert at The Tabernacle on January 21, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gangsta Boo’s loved ones have launched new merchandise to honor her legacy. According to AllHipHop, Emmet Flores, the Memphis, Tenn. musician’s partner who appeared with her on Marriage Boot Camp has launched the clothing line in her memory. Real name Lola Mitchell, the rapper was found dead on Jan. 1, 2023, at the age of 43.

Proceeds are set to go to the Witch rapper’s mother Veronica Mitchell, with 10% of all sales going towards Stax Music Academy for student tuition.

“My daughter Lola was my only baby girl. I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl,” Mitchell shared with the platform. “She became the Queen of Memphis. My baby is loved by people everywhere, and it all started at home with us. That’s so amazing to me. It makes me smile ear to ear. God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron. I miss her, but I know she’s happy with them.”

Rapper Gangsta Boo performs onstage with Run The Jewels during day 2 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2015 in Indio, California. Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella

She continued, “I’ll always remember telling her, GO GET THEM DOLLAS, but I had no idea how many people would love my baby girl. I’m grateful all y’all support my daughter. Thank you.”

In a statement issued at the time of her death, the Memphis Police Department explained “There were no immediate signs of foul play,” adding that the investigation into her death was ongoing. The “Where Dem Dollas At” rapper was laid to rest on Jan. 14, following a celebration of life in her hometown the previous day.

The items issued to pay homage to her legacy are available on the official website with current products under the merchandise tab starting at $30, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies.