Gangsta Boo Slams ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Therapist After Confrontation About White Substance

Gangsta Boo performs at The Run The Jewels Concert at The Tabernacle on January 21, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gangsta Boo and therapist Dr. Ish of the popular WE tv show Marriage Boot Camp: The Hip Hop Edition are at odds after the Three Six Mafia legend was approached about having drugs in her room.

On Thursday night’s (May 26) episode, the drama started after the therapist confronted Gangsta Boo and her longtime partner Emmett about the white, powdery substance allegedly discovered beside a lamp on a table.

The rapstress became visibly upset and immediately denied knowing what the substance was, as Dr. Ish encouraged her to get “help” if she was actually struggling with some sort of addiction. After the episode aired, Gangsta Boo took to her social media accounts to slam Dr. Ish, suggesting that he took the wrong approach when bringing up the topic.

“You would think that someone like @drish would have a better choice of delivery, when he is trying to be all ‘professional,’” she wrote in the since-deleted Instagram post. “Not sure if he just a TV ‘Dr’ when the cameras are on or in real life when they are off.

“This is #mentalhealthawareness month so if you care so much about ppl health, with SO much ‘concern and sincerity,’ why did YOU noticeably allow ppl to be on prescription meds while drinking alcohol in front of you?? Everything was on camera. Don’t pretend like you didn’t know.”

Gangsta Boo also added that she wouldn’t dare recommend anyone to Dr. Ish, even if they were “desperate” for therapy. She went on to say, “You actually owe the ppl who suffer from these things in the dark A DEEP APOLOGY. It was a bit insensitive and wrong DOC.”

“Someone may see you say what ur saying and be scared to get help in fear of being looked at as a substance abuser or judged by people. I actually have a REAL therapist who would NEVER attach personality disorders to substance abuse so freely or allow patients to indulge in alcohol on prescription meds in front of them.”

She ended with, “Do you know how dangerous and unsafe that is? Could be fatal for some. Did you not care about that? Don’t pick and choose when you wanna be on patrol to be this health concern doctor. Should be a 24 hr. thing. I used to respect you. I have zero respect for you now or your kind. Are you even married? Let’s be clear. Do better homeboy.”

Boo later tweeted, “Side Bar: Oh and I don’t take anyone serious who watch ppl drink and party on prescription meds. The danger in that alone is wild. Back to this Verzuz.”

Dr. Ish responded to the controversy with the following tweet: “I was very sad to see #GangstaBoo and #Emmet have to leave … loved working with both of them. Just good humans. #HipHopBootCamp.”

Watch a clip of the Marriage Boot Camp confrontation below.