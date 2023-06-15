Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Ruled As An Overdose

Gangsta Boo’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Three 6 Mafia member’s passing. Action News 5 reports that the Memphis rapper’s death was ruled an accidental overdose, according to an autopsy report that was released on Wednesday (June 14). The report claims that Gangsta Boo had fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in her system at the time of her death.

The rapper, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was pronounced dead on New Years Day after being found unconscious at her mother’s home in Memphis. She was 43 at the time of her death. At the time, Gangsta Boo’s mother issued a statement regarding her daughter’s death, thanking her fans and the community for their outpouring support.

“The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell,” she told FOX 13 Memphis. “The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one.” She went on to commemorate her daughter, who she called the “Queen” of her hometown.

SOUTHAVEN, MISSISSIPPI – JANUARY 14: Scenes during the funeral of Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell at Brown Missionary Baptist Church on January 14, 2023 in Southaven, Mississippi. Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

“My daughter Lola was my only baby girl,” she added. “I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl. She became the Queen of Memphis. My baby is loved by people everywhere, and it all started at home with us… God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron.”

On Aug. 7, which would have marked her 44th birthday, a posthumous Gangsta Boo album is slated to be released. The offering will include appearances from Run The Jewels, Latto, Skepta, La Chat, and Crunchy Black. It is tentatively billed to include production by Drumma Boy, Nick Hook, El-P, Metro Boomin, and BeatKing.