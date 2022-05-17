Garcelle Beauvais Recalls “Eerie” Encounter With Bill Cosby At His Home

Actress and model Garcelle Beauvais has been making waves with her new memoir, Love Me As I Am, in which she documents her life’s journey while revealing tidbits involving various encounters with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. One name that pops up in the book is comedian Bill Cosby’s, as Beauvais landed one of her earliest roles after appearing on The Cosby Show in 1984. Beauvais, who was 18 years-old at the time, touched on her experience working with Cosby in Love Me As I Am, but recently detailed her run-in with the accused sexual predator at his home during an appearance on Bevy Smith’s SiriusXM show Bevelations.

“I felt like when I got to his brownstone that I wasn’t the only one there besides him,” Beauvais told Smith. “There was something eerie about not knowing if there’s anybody else in the house and then having, you know, him asking me if I wanna drink and I wasn’t a drinker. So it was all those things. And then something told me, ‘Get out of there.’ And that’s exactly what I did.”

According to Beauvais, she decided not to report the incident at the time in fear that she’d be accused of attempting to leverage her allegations for an opportunity to benefit her career. However, in light of the passage of time and being in a different space in life, she decided to share her own experience in her book.

“You know, my kids were little [back then] and my divorce [from Mike Nilon was happening at the time], I didn’t want to drag them into it. And I felt like I didn’t have anything concrete,” she said. “It would’ve been me just piling on and I wouldn’t want people to think that, oh, I just wanted to be part of that and have my name out there. I included it in the book because it was…part of listening to your gut.”

Love Me As I Am is available for purchase here.