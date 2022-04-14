Garcelle Beauvais Talks Dating Michael Jordan And Curving Him Over A Trip In New Memoir

Actress and model Garcelle Beauvais stole the hearts of viewers while playing Francesca “Fancy” Monroe on the legendary sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show, particularly men, who swooned over the stunning beauty throughout the show’s five-season run.

In her recently released memoir, Love Me As I Am, Beauvais reveals a number of interesting tidbits about her personal life, including her romances with famous men in various arenas. Among them was NBA icon Michael Jordan, who Beauvais says she dated during her time as a model after being paired with Jordan for a Chicago Bulls photoshoot.

Beauvais, who claims to have had no prior knowledge of whom Jordan was prior to their initial meeting, recalled spending time with the NBA champion on several occasions.

“I was impressed by how tall and handsome he was,” she wrote. “He took me on a golf date after the shoot and showed me how to hold a club properly and swing.”

She says she decided to cut things off with Jordan after he invited her on a romantic excursion to Hawaii, which Beauvais admits she wasn’t emotionally ready for at the time. “Like a naive little girl, I was ‘clutching my pearls’ and shocked by the idea of going to Hawaii with a man I had just met,” she wrote. “I blew that one!”

According to her Love Me As I Am, Beauvais also dated Will Smith for a short period of time, but decided to bow out after hearing Smith’s eldest son, Trey, mention his now-wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s name during a phone call.

Love Me As I Am is available for purchase here.