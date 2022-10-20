Garcelle Beauvais Admits Gladys Knight Caught Her Secretly Kissing Jamie Foxx

Garcelle Beauvais recently appeared on TV One’s Uncensored: Unscripted and revealed Gladys Knight once caught her and Jamie Foxx briefly kissing at the height of their rumored romance.

“I knew Jamie from ‘In Living Color,’ and our chemistry was through the roof,” the 55-year-old actress said in the episode’s snippet. “We did steal a kiss one time backstage. Gladys Knight came around the corner, and she saw us. And I remember being so embarrassed, but that was a one-time thing.”

Coincidentally, the “Midnight Train To Georgia” singer played Foxx’s mother on his hit, eponymous sitcom.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the They Cloned Tyrone actor have never been an official couple out of respect for their friendship. Beauvais told Access Hollywood back in April, “I love him so much [but] had we had something back in the day, we wouldn’t be the friends we are now.”

She added, “I’ve seen him grow into this amazing man, this amazing father […] he’s really great.”

According to ESSENCE, though, Foxx and Beauvais had planned on dating after The Jamie Foxx Show wrapped in 2001, but by then she was in a committed relationship. For the father of two, however, that minor setback didn’t really matter.

The Unpredictable crooner expressed on a 2020 episode of Going to Bed with Garcelle, “I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see [a man she’s dating], I’m like, ‘Damn. I f***ed up.’ So every dude, I give them a really s**tty look.”

Beauvais’ episode of Uncensored: Unscripted is now available on the TV One app.