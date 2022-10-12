Skip to main content
Garcelle Beauvais Claims She Was Kicked By Rosie Perez During Time On ‘The View’

The actress discussed her experience on TV One's autobiographical series, 'UNCENSORED.'

Garcelle Beauvais Red Carpet
Garcelle Beauvais attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

After opening up about the experience in her memoir, Garcelle Beauvais has shared more about her brief stint as a co-host on The View in 2015, claiming Rosie Perez rubbed her the wrong way after kicking her under the show’s famous table

“It wasn’t a kick where like ‘Oh, she’s crossing her legs.’ It was a kick where it was intentional. And so at the end of the show, I say nothing. I grab my stuff and I leave,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star claimed in TV One’s UNCENSORED.

The following day, Perez allegedly visited Beauvais in her dressing room, explaining “‘I kicked you because I wanted you to stop talking.”

The proud Haitian beauty also reflected on her treatment by the other women on the daytime talk series, recalling unpleasant moments with Nicole Wallace backstage.

Garcelle Beauvais
Courtesy of Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About Experience On 'The View'
Beauvais previously opened up about her experience on The View in her memoir, Love Me as I Am, which was published earlier this year. In the self-authored work, the actress remembered the moment with Wallace, Perez, and Whoopi Goldberg. According to Shadow & Act, since the book’s release, the women are all on good terms.

The full episode airs on Sunday, Oct. 16th at 10/9 p.m. CT.

Watch the clip of Beauvais discussing The Real above, and learn more about her relationship with her father here.

