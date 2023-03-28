Gayle King And Charles Barkley Inching Towards CNN Primetime Show Deal

Longtime broadcast journalist Gayle King and NBA All-Star and commentator Charles Barkley may be embarking on a new journey together. The two have been in talks of becoming the faces of a weekly CNN primetime show.

According to Variety, King and Barkley are getting closer to inking the deal with the network. Since the venture has not been finalized, there is still a possibility that it may not actually come into fruition. Per the Wall Street Journal, the deal has been a looming secret in the media industry, as CNN has allegedly taken a liking to both personalities.



King, who currently anchors CBS Mornings, has been known for her in-depth and straight-to-the-point interview style. One of her most popular interviews of the last few years is her 2019 sit-down with R. Kelly ahead of his guilty verdict.

King brought tears to Kelly’s eyes as she pressed him about his sexual misconduct and child pornography allegations — which ultimately led to one 20-year sentence and another 30-year sentence.

In the sports world, Barkley is a knowledgeable and beloved voice on TNT’s Inside The NBA with co-hosts host Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. He renewed his contract with TNT back in October with a pay increase.

“We’re all a big family – Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me – and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” expressed Barkley at the time. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal … and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

The possibly-forthcoming CNN primetime show with King and Barkley may reportedly be discussed right before the TV industry’s annual “upfront” season. This takes place as U.S. media companies attempt to make sells in advertising ahead of new programming.

As of now, no further details of their deal are available.