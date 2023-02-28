George Clinton Praises Wiz Khalifa’s Portrayal Of Him In New Film, ‘Spinning Gold’

Wiz Khalifa portraying George Clinton in the forthcoming biopic Spinning Gold is a decision that admittedly makes the Parliament Funkadelic leader feel “cool.”

Clinton, 81, was recently stopped by TMZ after landing in Los Angeles to discuss his thoughts on the film.

“It’s cool. It makes me cool,” he joked to the outlet. “Made me look like Bootsy [Collins],” he added in response to a comment about the rapper’s height. For context, Khalifa is 6′ 4″ and Clinton is 5′ 9″.

When later divulging on the preparation process, the funk legend shared that the men traded wisdom. “He got that new wisdom. I got that old wisdom,” he explained. Despite not having any say in the casting process, though, Clinton is pleased with the outcome and even revealed that his children and grandchildren will appear in the movie as his bandmates.

After speaking on the band, the music veteran shared that Attorney Ben Crump is helping him to sort through some legal issues pertaining to royalties for hits like “Atomic Dog.” Due to the sensitive, confidential nature of the matter, Clinton didn’t disclose further.

Spinning Gold is a film centered around Casablanca Records and stars Khalifa as George Clinton, Jason Derulo as Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers, Pink Sweat$ as Bill Withers, Tayla Parx as Donna Summer, Ledisi as Gladys Knight, Chris Redd as Frankie Crocker, Jay Pharoah as Cecil Holmes, and Jeremy Jordan as Neil Bogart.

The official synopsis notes, “Along with a ragtag team of young music lovers, Neil Bogart and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.”

The film is slated for release on March 31. Watch the trailer above.