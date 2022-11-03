George Lopez Needed “Trauma Therapy” After Seeing Daughter Twerk Upside-Down

(L-R) Honoree George Lopez, Impact Award for Authentic Storytelling, and honoree Mayan Lopez, Impact Award for Authentic Storytelling, attend the NHMC 2022 Impact Awards Gala on September 9, 2022 at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on September 9, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

George Lopez can admit that his relationship with daughter Mayan Lopez has been rocky, as the pair attended “trauma therapy” together after the comic came across a video of his baby girl twerking upside down on TikTok.

“I was divorced and then Mayan and I didn’t talk for a long time,” the 61-year-old comedian recalled on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, speaking on his former estrangement from Mayan, now 26.

“She went on TikTok to respond to a video that someone made attacking me. It was a video of her twerking upside-down. I realized I wasn’t the best dad, but when your kid’s twerking upside-down, you’ve got some real f**king problems. I didn’t realize it was this serious.”

Lopez realized that he had to take responsibility for the role he played in her life — or lack thereof — that led to his daughter throwing in back on social media.

“You have to be responsible for the trauma that you’ve caused,” he said. “For the first time in my life I said, ‘Yeah, I’m responsible for this and I’m going to spend the rest of my life repairing it.'”

The realization led Lopez and his daughter to attend trauma therapy together, where they could address long-held issues with one another.

Mayan Lopez, Ann Serrano and actor George Lopez in 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/KCA2010/FilmMagic.

Mayan is Lopez’s only child from his 18-year marriage to ex-wife Ann Serrano, the couple divorcing in 2011.

While the comic sees the value in therapy, he couldn’t help but crack a joke about the process with the crowd.

“If you think therapy is bad, what’s worse is the elevator ride down after because it’s all heavy stuff,” he quipped. “You almost have to stagger it out, like when you dine and dash, somebody goes out the back, somebody goes out the front. Don’t go in the same car when you’re doing trauma therapy.”

Lopez and daughter Mayan currently co-star in new comedy Lopez vs. Lopez on NBC. The show is a loose take on their complicated relationship.