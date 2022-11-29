George “Papa G” Pryce, Former Death Row Publicist, Dead

George “Papa G” Pryce, the former head of publicity at Death Row Records, has passed away. Pryce’s death was confirmed by fellow Death Row alum Ronald “Riskie Forever” Brent, the man responsible for designing the album artwork for 2Pac’s The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory album. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Brent paid tribute to Pryce while announcing his death in a post on social media on Monday (Nov. 28). “Rip Poppa G,” Riskie wrote in the caption of a post sharing various clips of the Director of Communications and Media Relations on IG. “Director of Public Relations Death Row Amaru Records.”

After attending USC for college, Pryce would launch a successful men’s magazine in New York City before returning to Los Angles in 1992, the same year Death Row Records was founded. Hired by the label’s CEO Suge Knight, Pryce would serve as the go-to man for public relations during Death Row’s peak years in the ’90s. During his tenure at the label, he worked with the likes of 2Pac, Tha Dogg Pound, Nate Dogg, and Snoop Dogg, who nicknamed Pryce “Papa G Hollywood” due to his efforts to elevate Death Row artists to stardom.

Brent would give further insight into he and Papa G’s relationship, whom he met during the creation of 2Pac’s 1996 Death Row debut All Eyez on Me, in additional posts dedicated to the late publicist.

“All Eyes on Me was the first time I met Poppa G, when I painted the insert for the album,” Brent wrote in the caption of a clip of Pryce speaking with Pac. “He was good at what he did When we hung we hung and took field trips everywhere but when he went to work he went to work….He kicked me out his office a lot.”

Brent also posted a photo of himself standing alongside Pryce and Frank “Big Frank” Alexander, 2Pac’s former bodyguard. “I could tell you some krazy Stories about both these guys Frank and Poppa G,” he wrote. “Never ever a dull moment But one thing I can say right now I never pictured them dying.”

In another show of homage to Pryce’s impact on his life, the renowned artist credited the late executive with taking him under his wing and showing him the ins and outs of the music industry. “If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t have learned to write. I wouldn’t have met the people I had the opportunity to meet. Be in studio sessions people could only dream of hang out in Green Rooms. We had a lot of dope times I was still growing up and you gave me game, knowledge, know how.”

He continued, adding, “You taught me a lot At Death Row we use to clown our asses off sometimes[.] This one hurts for a lot of reasons…. I wish I could’ve spoke to you one last time! You were who you were in All your greatness as a publicist[.] I love you man.”

A member of 2Pac’s group the Outlawz also shared their reaction to Pryce’s death in the comments of Brent’s post, noting his impact on the success of Death Row Records and taking the label’s profile to another level in the press.

VIBE sends our condolences to the Pryce family, as well as Papa G’s close friends and loved ones.