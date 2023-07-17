Gervonta Davis Released From Jail After Violating House Arrest

Gervonta Davis in action against Rolando Romero during their fight for Davis' WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.

Gervonta Davis has been released from jail. ESPN reports that the boxing superstar was discharged from a Baltimore jail on Friday (July 14), serving 44 days at a detention center after he violated the terms and conditions of his house arrest at the home of his trainer, Calvin Ford.

The violation arrived after Davis picked up and moved into Silo Point, a luxury complex on Baltimore’s waterfront, without a judge’s permission. According to CBS, Gervonta moved after he deemed Ford’s house too small for his security detail and entourage. A spokesperson for the Office of the States Attorney for Baltimore City spoke about the violation in a statement.

“As a result, Judge Handy ordered the defendant to serve the remainder of his home detention sentence at the Baltimore City Detention Center,” it read.

In May 2023, Davis, 28, was sentenced to 90 days of home detention after he pled guilty to a November 2020 car crash and hit-and-run. Davis ran a red light on Nov. 5, 2020, with his Lamborghini, striking another vehicle and injuring four people, including a pregnant woman.

Gervonta Davis in the green and purple trunks knocks Ryan Garcia in the black trunks down in the second round during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bello/Getty Images

According to Marilyn Mosby, who served as the State’s Attorney at the time, punishing Davis was an attempt to “hold reckless drivers accountable.” “Fortunately, the victims, in this case, [survived] this alleged hit-and-run collision with recoverable injuries despite the potential for a far worse scenario,” she said.

His release from jail arrives three months after Gervonta Davis delivered a 7th-round knockout punch to Ryan Garcia to remain unbeaten with a 29-0 record. On April 22, 2023, the two boxers faced off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with each athlete entering the catchweight exhibition undefeated.

“He caught me with a good shot,” Garcia told Yahoo Sports, discussing the devastating blow. “[I will make] no excuses in here. I just couldn’t recover. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. He caught me with a good body shot. I’m not saying nothing but yeah, I couldn’t breathe. I was going to get back up but yeah, I couldn’t get back up.”