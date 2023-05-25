Ghostface Killah Accused Of Being A “Deadbeat” Father

Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs with The Roots onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ghostface Killah has been accused of troubling behavior by his son, Infinite Coles, in a shocking social media post. On Wednesday (May 24), the R&B singer uploaded a statement to Instagram referring to the rapper as a “deadbeat.” In the lengthy message, the musician shared his hesitance to call out his father on a public platform.

“I have NEVER been the type to go online and talk about my personal life, my family or my emotions. However, today I’m giving an inside look into my broken heart, because I’m feeling more lost and hopeless than I have ever been,” explained Coles. “@therealghostfacekillah I didn’t really want to do this; but at this point, I’m tired of keeping quiet to save your reputation.”

He added, “I’m tired of the PAIN. My heart has been aching and longing to be love[d] by you, MY FATHER for way too long. So since you are unreachable, perhaps this will get your attention.”

The remarks continued to detail the depths of the allegations:

“I haven’t had a full conversation with you or seen you in over 15 years! You haven’t once tried to reach out to me or see how I’m feeling how I’m doing. I have messages that literally show me reaching out to you and receiving no response for over a DECADE!

“The legend you all love, Ghostface Killah is the full definition of a deadbeat,” he asserted. “Dad, you let us live without light, gas, or even communication from you for years. You have all this coin and yet you allow my uncles to clean up your mess. I have lived in a shelter for almost a year in 2020 during Covid and you haven’t reached out once to help me or to see if I was even alive!”

The Destiny singer continued to share claims that the “Triumph” rapper is a “deadbeat” to all of his children, including alleged screenshots of attempts to connect with the Wu-Tang Clan co-founder, and a photo from his childhood.

“For many years, you made me hate myself until I developed the courage to snap the f**k out of it and realize that there was nothing wrong with me, but there’s everything wrong WITH YOU. I can’t even say you’re only a deadbeat to me because I’m gay, because you’re a deadbeat to all of your kids. Some more than others, but what I’ve been seeking is the answer as to why? Is it because your father turned his back on you? WHYYYY do you LOVE everyone but your kids? It’s backwards, it’s ugly, it’s hurtful and it’s HUMILIATING.”

In full, the statement ended with the artist clarifying his intentions, closing with a call to action for his estranged father.

“For the people reading this, I really want y’all to understand I’m not looking for attention or sympathy from anyone. I’m looking for attention from my father,” adding “I hope you change your ways and realize that you have some beautiful and talented children out here, with deep voids in their heart because YOU HAVE BEEN MISSING. You’ve ghosted us for far too long.”

The acclaimed lyricist has yet to publicly speak on the accusations made by Infinite Coles. VIBE has reached out to Ghostface Killah‘s management for a statement regarding the social media posts.

Earlier this year, the 53-year-old confirmed a partnership with Stem Player to give fans a new album. Two versions offered include the Cream version, a five-track adaption of the LP for $240, and the Black version, which includes ten songs for $360.

Infinite most recently released his seven-track Destiny EP in 2021. View his full Instagram post below.