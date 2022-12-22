Ghostface Killah Says The Beef Between Him And Raekwon Was Fake On Wu-Tang Hulu Series

Ghostface Killah says the beef between him and Raekwon on Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga series was fabricated and that the two never had any issues as depicted in the show.

During an appearance on Gorilla Nems’ Outside With Gorilla Nems series, the Staten Island native spoke about the tense interactions between characters Dennis “D-Love” Coles and Corey “Sha” Woods, who loosely portray Ghost and Rae, respectively, and how it differs from their actual relationship.

“Me and Rae never had beef,” Ghost says when speaking on their onscreen rivalry. “Me and Rae never had no problems. It was just the way them characters got switched around.” Upon the suggestion that he and The Chef probably find the storyline humorous, the 52-year-old rap vet says he doesn’t consider the inaccurate depiction a laughing matter due to the strength of their brotherhood.

(L-R) Raekwon and Ghostface Killah attend Hot 97 Presents Metro PCS Take Over Tour at Best Buy Theater on March 26, 2014 in New York City. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

“I mean, I don’t laugh about that sh*t because that sh*t ain’t my story! But you know, Rae, that’s my bro. I love him,” the Ironman expressed. “We had chemistry, like he taught me a lot of sh*t, a lot of slang ’cause up where they’re from, they had too much slang.”

While Ghostface contends that the friction between him and his longtime partner-in-rhyme prior to their alliance under the Wu-Tang flag was non-existent, Raekwon previously shed light on the nature of their once rocky relationship during an interview with DJ Vlad.

“If you go to the hood and you go 10 blocks away, ni**as don’t know you, ni**as don’t f**k with you, ni**as will gun you if they feel like you in the way, so we always stayed on our side,” the rapper said, who hails from Park Hill Projects, as opposed to Ghostface, who reps Stapleton Houses.

“So when RZA formed this alliance, it was definitely spoken on like, ‘Yo, I don’t really f**k with Ghost, he’s a crook.’ But when RZA was the middle guy, it was almost like he did a [John] Gotti move. He brought all the families to the table, and made ni**as make amends, due to the fact of how we gon’ move forward and get this money.”

Recording artists Ghostface Killah (L) and Raekwon pose backstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2015 in Indio, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Despite the validity of their war on the Hulu series, Ghostface and Raekwon have spent the past three decades making history alongside one another. Both became breakout members of Wu-Tang Clan following standout performances on the group’s 1993 debut Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers. GFK costarred alongside Rae on his 1995 solo debut Only Built 4 Cuban Linx and returned the favor on his own solo efforts including Ironman and Bulletproof Wallets. In 2021, the dynamic duo was joined by Wu member GZA on the Three Chambers Tour, with each artist performing songs from their most critically-acclaimed solo works.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga will return for its third and final season in February 2023.

Watch Ghostface Killah’s Outside With Gorilla Nems interview below.