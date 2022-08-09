Giancarlo Esposito Wants To Play The Next Professor X

The X-Men are being rebooted in Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Giancarlo Esposito wants to be the next Professor X.

The acclaimed actor appeared at TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con on Friday (August 5), where he revealed to the audience he had been in talks with Marvel Studios.

“So, I have not worked for Marvel yet,” Esposito excitedly shared. “[But] I’ve been in a room with them and talked with them. And to answer your question, I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories. They do the same thing.”

The Breaking Bad actor then began to have some fun with the audience. According to a TikTok video posted by countdowncitygeeks, Esposito ran through a list of possible names before unveiling that he would like to lead the X-Men as Professor X.

“So, there’s been talk of Magneto, Dr. Freeze; there has been talk of — who else are they talking about over there?” Giancarlo questioned. “Oh, Doom! And there is Professor X. I’m gonna go for something that’s a little bit different. I’m gonna go and put it out in the universe that [I want to play] Professor X.”

Patrick Stewart’s Professor X made his MCU debut in the Dr. Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Stewart made his first appearance as the mutant leader in Fox’s original live-action X-Men film in 2000.

Talk of the X-Men finally making their appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has run rampant since the Disney and 20th Century Fox merger in 2019. The rumors all came to a head during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel Studios announced that the MCU’s X-Men, potentially called The Mutants, would begin production in 2025.

