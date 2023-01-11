Gillie Da Kid To Older Hip-Hop Heads Dressing Younger: ‘You’re Too Old For That Sh*t’

Gillie Da Kid speaks onstage during the "Live: Podcast with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" panel at House Of BET on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Gillie Da Kid has voiced his opinion that many adults are attempting to mimic the style of the younger generation and decided to address the issue in a post on social media. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game cohost hopped on Instagram to share his sentiments, in which he accused older people dressing like the youth of trying to recapture their childhood.

“To all you old heads that’s running around trying to live y’all second f**king childhood because you finally came up on some f**king money at 41-years-old, 43-and-a-half,” the Philly native snarled. “Now you running around with all the designer sh*t on? All the big-a** sneaks trying to act like you a cool a** old head? You’re not. You’re corny, ni**a. You always been corny.

The Major Figgas rapper continued to lash out, deeming his targeted demographic “corny” for refusing to dress appropriately for their age.

“Ain’t nothing gon change that. You a CMF for life! A corny muthaf**ka!” he said. “And you know who know that you’re corny? All the muthaf**kas that knew you before you was 41-and-a-half years old and finally got your f**king life together and got some money. Now you running around here, you think ‘cause you got a nice car, you got them big-ass Balenciagas on that you ain’t supposed to be having. No, you’re too old for that sh*t.”

Gillie then admits his desire to have his teeth replaced but says that observing the results others have had after undergoing the procedure has given him cause to pause.

“I’m just telling u, you’re still f**king corny. Alright? And you got them big ass teeth in your mouth,” he added. “That sh*t don’t mean nothing. You’re corny! Alright? I was gon’ go get my pups done but I ain’t found a ni**a who ain’t made too big teeth yet. So I’m gon run around with these pups. But the bottom line is, you ni**as is still corny.

(L-R) Gillie Da Kid, Wallo267, and Ray J speak onstage during the “Live: Podcast with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” panel at House Of BET on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

He concluded, adding, “If you wasn’t a fly ni**a, you wasn’t a live ni**a when you was a young ni**a – just ‘cause you’re old and you finally got some money and you think you figured sh*t out, you’re still f**king corny. Don’t ever f**king forget that.”

The former Cash Money Records artist, who has also found fame as a podcaster, is notorious for sharing his thoughts on various matters. Past subjects of his abrasive commentary include Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and others.

In recent years, he has balanced his brashness with various achievements for his and podcast cohost Wallo267’s work in the community. In December 2022, the duo earned keys to the city of Philadelphia, which were given during a ceremony attended by Philly Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, Gillie’s wife, Regina, and more.