Gillie Da Kid Mourns The Loss Of His Son In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Rapper Gillie Da Kid poses for a photo backstage during a taping of MTV "Sucker Free" at the MTV Times Square Studios on November 14, 2006 in New York City.

Gillie Da Kid’s son, YNG Cheese, was tragically shot and killed in Philadelphia last week. The Million Dollaz Worth Of Game host took to social media to make his first statement since his child’s passing.

“I Miss u like $hit Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up,” the 39-year-old podcaster wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday (July 30) to his late son, Devin Spady, who died at 25 years old. “Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends , and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me and my family appreciate and love y’all.”

Gillie ended the post by telling Dev to rest well, watch over them as he cares for the rest of his family, and that he loves him. Several rappers showed love to Gillie Da Kid and his late son in the comments, namely Meek Mill, Pusha T, Lola Brooke, and Armani White. Check out the heartfelt post below.

NBC10 Philadelphia reported that YNG Cheese was murdered in the Olney neighborhood in Philadelphia. He was reportedly shot in the back and rushed to the hospital where he was officially pronounced dead. A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were also shot and taken to medical facilities and eventually brought to stable condition.

Gillie’s Million Dollaz co-host Wallo267 paid his respects to Cheese on two occasions. “Lil Cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you,” he wrote in a July 21 post featuring a picture of the late rapper. “Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese. I got your father, Rest Well!”

Wallo followed up days later, expressing gratitude for all the love shown to them. While it was a difficult time, he asserted that their goals remain the same. “Please know that, our mission to lift & educate the youngins will continue and become stronger,” he wrote. “No matter what, we’ll never stop believing that tomorrow will be better than yesterday.” Check out Wallo’s posts below.