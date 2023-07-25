Gillie Da Kid Lays Son YNG Cheese To Rest In Philadelphia Funeral Service

Funeral services for Gillie Da Kid’s son, YNG Cheese, were held on Monday (July 24) in the rapper’s hometown.

The service, which also included a viewing, took place at the Met Philadelphia and was attended by the deceased’s family and other mourners who spoke glowingly of Gillie’s son.

“Devin was a joy,” Spady’s aunt Shafeqah Tod told FOX 29. “Always the life of the party, always wanting to bring the family together.”

YNG Cheese, born Devin Spady, was gunned down in Philadelphia on Thursday (July 20) in a triple shooting that left two others wounded. During the incident, which occurred on the 5800 block of Mascher Street in Philly’s Olney section, Spady was shot in the back, ultimately succumbing to his injuries. He was 25 at the time of this death. No arrests have been made in the shooting and an investigation is ongoing.

Gillie participate in the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Idol Roc

Wallo, Gillie’s cohost on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast and a relative of Spady’s, voiced his appreciation on behalf of Gillie for the fans’ outpouring of support and kind words in light of this trying time.

“I appreciate y’all, but I need y’all to know something very important. Me and cuz’s dedication to our family, our community and the world – making people think, laugh and cry – the dedication to that has become stronger.”

The social media personality continued, “It’s a tragic situation, but I’ma tell you this: tomorrow is gonna be better than yesterday. And we’ll never stop believing that. Never! We’re never gonna abandon the mission that God sent us to do and be responsible for.”

Gillie Da Kid is still expected to appear at his Gilliefest event on Saturday (July 29) at the Franklin Music Hall.