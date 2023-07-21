Gillie Da Kid’s Son YNG Cheese Shot And Killed In Triple Shooting

Gillie Da Kid’s son, YNG Cheese, has reportedly died after being shot and killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia on Thursday night (July 20). Reportedly, he was 25 years old.

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, the shooting took place on the 5800 block of Mascher Street in the Olney neighborhood around 8:24 p.m. The triple shooting left YNG Cheese dead from a single shot in the back and two others injured.

Reportedly, a 28-year-old and 31-year-old man were also wounded and taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition, according to the news outlet. Police stated to NBC10 that 10 shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapons recovered. Also, no arrests have been made as of publication.

Close sources to Gillie Da Kid’s family soon began sending their condolences to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcaster and famous underground rapper.

GIllie’s co-host, Wallo, also posted a photo of YNG to his page in tribute.

“Lil Cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you,” he wrote. “Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese. I got your father, Rest Well! [heart emojis]”

Many began sending their condolences through the family’s social media pages and even on blog accounts like The Shade Room. Joyner Lucas wrote “Damn. Smh [praying emoji] sorry Gil [crying emoji]” in TSR’s comment section.

21 Savage, Maino, DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Uncle Murda and others also sent condolences and support to GIllie’s IG.

The “Get Down On da Ground” rapper hasn’t addressed his loss publicly, but has been an avid supporter of his children’s music careers. YNG Cheese and his other son, Macc, were in a rap group together called Macc N Cheese, which Gillie talked about often on his podcast and social media accounts.

“Macc N Cheese Dis Dey Album Cover [laughing emojis] I think I’m working my sons to Hard @37macc_ @yng.cheese F**k all dat #WakeUpLilNi$$az,” Gillie wrote in 2019 while his sons slept during a studio session.

Not only was YNG Cheese a budding rapper from Philly, but also father to a toddler. YNG shared a picture the day he brought his son home as he sported a sweatsuit that read “Chase’s Dad.”

“Had to tighten up I got people looking up to me,” the proud dad wrote at the time.

The toddler is Gillie Da Kid and his wife Regina’s only grandchild.

Earlier this month, Gillie Da Kid sent out a plea on Instagram begging the youth of Philly to stop the killing after a mass shooting left five people dead, including a 15-year-old boy.

“We looking real sad out here, Philly,” he said. “Eight ni**as shot outside out West, four ni**as dead, two kids, shot somebody grandmom. When the f**k ni**as’ kids and grandmoms been on the menu? When is ni**as’ grandmoms and kids been on the menu, man?

“There was a time you seen a ni**a and was beefing with ni**as, you seen him with his kids and give him the, ‘Oh, you lucky you with your kids, b**ch.’ Because you didn’t even want that type of karma on you because the kids ain’t have nothing to do with this sh*t. And you ni**as isn’t even beefing over no f**king money!”

He continued, “You mean to tell me you finna go to jail, sit in jail for a thousand years for shooting ni**as that you didn’t even mean to shoot? And it ain’t even about no money! C’mon man. We gotta get to the old Philly, man, where ni**as was into getting money.”

“Ni**as was into getting b**ches … being fly and ni**as didn’t want no muthaf**king trouble…you ni**as shooting ni**as about Instagram captions, man.”

VIBE sends condolences to Gillie Da Kid and his family at this time.