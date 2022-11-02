Gillie Da King Blasts Social Media, Blogs After Footage Of Takeoff’s Death Goes Viral

Gillie Da Kid speaks onstage during the "Live: Podcast with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" panel at House Of BET on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Gillie Da King — formerly known as Gillie Da Kid — has voiced his discontentment over rapper Takeoff’s death going viral, with footage of the deadly shooting being shared by various social media personalities and users.

The Philadelphia native hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday (Nov. 1), hours after the Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston, to air his grievances.

“Why every time something happen to a rapper or an athlete or an entertainer or anybody of color, the first thing you ni**as do is pull your f**kin’ phones out and start recording, and post that sh*t on the internet, man,” Gillie asked. “Y’all ni**as is clowns for that sh*t, man. The last image a muthaf**ka want to see is they peoples laying on the ground bleeding the f**k out, man.”

The Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host went on to reference the relatives of murder victims being subjected to witnessing their loved ones’ deaths being broadcast for the world to see. “Ni**as be having mommas, kids, grandmommas, uncles, aunties… But the first thing y’all ni**as do is pull y’all phone out. ‘Oh, look at such and such.’ That sh*t ain’t cool, man… That ni**a just lost his life and you ni**as is tryin’ to get likes. Tell me how that sh*t add up, man?”

Gillie concluded his tirade by taking aim at media outlets sharing graphic footage of murders in what he deems as an attempt to generate traffic for their websites and social media accounts. “And all you blog sites, y’all ni**as is out of pocket, man,” he added. “Y’all ni**s be tryin’ to get clickbait. You ni**s is suckas, man. That man laying on the ground, he bleeding out and ni**as recording it and posting that sh*t on the internet, man. Y’all n-ggas is clowns for that sh*t.”

The death of Takeoff, who was reportedly struck by a stray bullet during a shootout stemming from a dice game, has rocked the Hip-Hop world. Countless artists and other figures in music, entertainment, and beyond have voiced their shock over the Migos member’s murder while sending their condolences to his family and friends.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Takeoff of Migos onstage at A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

According to Houston police, Takeoff was at Houston venue Billiards and Bowling at the time of the shooting, during which two other people were struck and taken to the hospital. Takeoff was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 28-years-old.