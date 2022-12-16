Gillie Da King And Wallo Receive Keys To The City Of Philadelphia

Gillie Da King and Wallo have been awarded the keys to their hometown of Philadelphia. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosts shared highlights from the ceremony on their respective Instagram pages on Thursday (Dec. 15), alongside a photo with Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and Gillie’s wife, Regina (often going by Gene).

When accepting the honor, Gillie jokingly inquired, “I just got one question. Do this come with front row Eagles or Sixer tickets?” The crowd erupted into laughter. The duo has unabashedly been intent on pursuing philanthropic endeavors locally with the help of their platforms to do so.

This past Thanksgiving, Wallo had planned to gift 15 women with a shopping spree at a local Target, but after realizing the store was closed for the holiday, he blessed those who showed up with cash. “Target is actually closed today, but obviously I’m still out here slapping it into they pocket like a rocket,” he shared via Instagram. “I’m tryna tell you gentlemen—take ‘em to Target. They love Target.”

For Christmas, the men are co-hosting another giveaway where a family in need will receive a car, new TVs, and $40,000 worth of furniture.

Back in October, it was reported that the esteemed duo signed an alleged $100 million deal with Barstool Sports for their podcast. Gillie and Wallo shared an emotional video to Instagram of them signing a contract as they blasted Rick Ross and John Legend’s “Rich Forever” in the background. Previously, their deal with Barstool from 2020 was worth $3 million in exchange for a 50 percent ownership stake in the show.

