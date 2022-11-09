Gillie Da King Calls Out U.S. Marshal For Racial Profiling

Gillie Da King — formerly known as Gillie Da Kid — is claiming American Airlines racially profiled him after being searched for drugs in a Texas airport.

In a newly surfaced video, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast host is seen having an infuriating exchange with a TSA agent wearing a cowboy hat who allegedly stopped him for smelling like marijuana.

Gillie can be heard saying, “What are you talking about? You wanna look in here? You asked me could you search [my bag] so I searched it for you […] You walked up, gonna pick me out. Get away from me man. You picked me out.”

The agent interjected, accusing the “Young Bull” rapper of “smelling like marijuana” and added that the narcotic is still “illegal in Texas.”

“I smell like marijuana, are you serious? Are you serious? What do you mean be real. You be real,” Gillie, 38, replied. “Picked the wrong one today, huh?”

The Philly native captioned the post, “Plane full of white folks leaving Dallas and the only black man is ask does he have illegal narcotics in his bag. U pick the wrong ni$$a today buddy @americanair.”

This isn’t the first time American Airlines has been called out for potentially racial issues. When YG was removed from a flight back in 2018 for allegedly being drunk, he refuted, claiming he was sober and called the airline racist.

“F**k American Airlines on blood,” YG wrote on Instagram. “They kicked me off the plane talking about I’m drunk … I’m soberer than a muthaf**ka. Racist a** muthaf**kas. I’m sober!”

Gillie also recently voiced his distain for blogs and clout chasers following Takeoff’s tragic death who shared footage of the slain rapper during his final moments.

“Why every time something happen to a rapper or an athlete or an entertainer or anybody of color, the first thing you n****s do is pull your f**kin’ phones out and start recording, and post that s**t on the internet, man,” he expressed. “Y’all n****s is clowns for that s**t, man […] That s**t ain’t cool, man… That n***a just lost his life and you n****s is tryin’ to get likes. Tell me how that s**t add up, man?”

