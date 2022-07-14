Gillie Da King Brings Up Rick Ross’ Past As Correctional Officer During Heated Exchange

The tension between Gillie Da King and Rick Ross appears to be heating up. The two rappers recently exchanged shots with Ross referring to Gillie as a “fraud” and Gillie bringing up Rozay’s past as a correctional officer in response. The spat began after Gillie made comments during an appearance on the It’s Tricky podcast about an encounter he’d had with former foe Lil Wayne. The Philly native insinuated that his presence struck fear within Weezy. However, when Mack Maine posted a clip on Instagram debunking Gillie’s account of the events, Rick Ross chimed in with a comment on the post, calling Gillie fake.

On the latest episode of his Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, Gillie clapped back at Ross, albeit without mentioning his name, poking fun at his love for farming and animals, which the rapper has showcased on numerous occasions on social media. “These old ni**as, they don’t hear the roar of the crowd no more,” he said. “And they still think the world gon’ come back so they be on Instagram and they be on social media doing dumb sh*t,” Gillie said of Ross. I just bought a cow and all this dumb sh*t.”

He revealed Rozay’s prior comments as the source of his ire while rehashing the rapper’s past as a correctional officer as evidence of Ross being the actual fraud. “You thought I wasn’t gonna bake you, na. I seen you in the comments. You know I was gonna bake your goofy a**,” Gillie said. “Don’t ever comment on nothing about me, na, when you used to be a C.O., na. When you used to lock nas like Wallo in the cell.”

After DJ Akademiks reposted a clip of Gillie’s comments toward Ross, accusing him of “sneak dissing” the MMG boss, Gillie quickly commented, stating the contrary and called out Ross by name. “Ak this ain’t no fuckin sneak diss,” he wrote. “I’m talkin to Ross he should of never been in Mack Maine comments callin me a fraud.”

Rick Ross has yet to respond Gillie Da King, but VIBE will keep you posted as this story develops.