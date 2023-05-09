Ginuwine Falls Off Stage At Lovers & Friends Fest, Laughs It Off

Ginuwine fell off the stage during his Lovers & Friends Fest 2023 performance, and he’s making light of his accident.

On Monday (May 8), G took to Instagram to clear up what happened during his set and how he managed to find himself on the ground. However, he was in good spirits and even sang Donnie McClurkin’s “We Fall Down” to take a couple more jabs at himself.

“I buss my a**. I am constantly laughing with the funnies, but we right back at it ATL stand up,” he captioned his post. “Next year im windmillin so don’t [miss] it lolololol I got it prepared already but yeah I’m good about to do what I do one mo gin.”

“We had so much fun, aside from my little spill,” he said in the clip, teeming with laughter. “Man down! But then man got back up.”

When the knees don’t work like they use to ? pic.twitter.com/nHMGuL5pvs — Mesh?? (@rahsh33m) May 7, 2023

His slip happened during his set at the Lovers & Friends Fest over the weekend as G performed “In Those Jeans.”

As he wondered whether or not the young lady had the proper space in her denim for him, Ginuwine leapt from the stage and landed awkwardly. The 52-year-old attempted to grab onto the ASL interpreter but was ultimately buried beneath the stage.

G took to IG after his Sunday (May 7) performance, addressing his fans. He uploaded a throwback of himself and alerted them that he was okay.

“I’m fine everyone I gotta say that was a drop lol,” he expressed. “But I popped back up like the rest have, show must go on but Superman is good thank y’all ?”