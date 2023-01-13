Girlfriend Raps Future’s ‘March Madness’ At Boyfriend’s Funeral

Who would’ve ever thought that a Future song would be fitting for a homegoing service? Well, on Tuesday (Jan. 10), a video surfaced online of a woman mourning her boyfriend’s passing by rapping one of their favorite songs at his funeral — Future’s “March Madness.”

At the pulpit of the church, the young woman emotionally started with, “We used to be in the club singing this song together. Now, I gotta sing it without you.”

She rapped: “Dirty soda in a Styrofoam/ Spend a day to get my mind blown/ Dress it up and go to NASA/ Two hundred miles on the dash/ Gotta roll a pound up and gas it/ Switchin’ lanes in a Grand Rapid/ We the ones that kept it cool with all these ni**as/ ‘Til these ni**as started actin.'”

Surprisingly, the woman was met with applause and praise as she returned to her seat. See below.

“March Madness” hails from Future’s 2015 mixtape 56 Nights. The double-Platinum track has become a staple in every DJ’s setlist, workout playlist, and sporting events. Produced by Tarentino, the track has become a “Black National Anthem,” according to Complex.

Some celebrities that have championed the song are LeBron James, who has been spotted rapping it at karaoke, and Nas who freestyled over the instrumental in 2016. Kanye West even deemed the song worthy of a Grammy nod.

“Has anyone at the Grammys ever heard ‘March Madness’??? Yes I have a problem with the Grammys,” he wrote seven years ago.

Check out the clip of the woman rapping “March Madness at a funeral above.