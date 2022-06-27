Givēon Performs “Lie Again” At 2022 BET Awards Following Mic Mishap

Givēon took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to serenade the audience with some of his best tracks like “Heartbreak Anniversary” and his latest, “Lie Again,” from his sophomore album Give or Take.

Starting off a bit shaky, Givēon could clearly be seen trying to adjust his earpiece to hear himself. However, he quickly redeemed himself as he transitioned into his newest track showcasing his studio-quality voice. Spinning on a revolving mini-stage, Givēon–accompanied by a live band–belted his most sultry notes to show why he is the voice that keeps on giving.

In a tweet, Givēon spoke (seemingly joked) on what he thought about his performance.

He tweeted, “Not @BET sabotaging my mic …… @LilNasX I Get It!!!!”

Lil Nas X had his own run-in with BET following the announcements of the 2022 BET Awards nominees, that he wasn’t a part of. LNX responded to BET with a diss song called, “Late To The Party” which garnered a response from the Viacom Network.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Here’s what some viewers thought of Givēon’s redemptive act:

Don’t blame the mic now ?? https://t.co/4ryShud0bT — Kere ? (@dulcisnaya) June 27, 2022

Huh? How? Your voice cracked over the track sir it’s ok…? https://t.co/ka7fKGPwoI — Tay With The Pretty Eyes ❄️ (@ICED2PEARLFECTN) June 27, 2022

U can bounce back from it man ???. U still drop a amazing album https://t.co/2mmnp1ozKa — Spider nlgga (@y_blaze77338) June 27, 2022

According to Epic Records, the Grammy-nominated and RIAA platinum-certified artist entered the Billboard Top 200 at No. 5 for his compilation album, which marked Givēon’s first top-10 position on the chart. The stand-out release also made No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album moved 32,000 units garnering over 43 million streams in under a week. His beloved singles “Heartbreak Anniversary” and “Like I Want You” also landed at Numbers 30 and 87 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His newest project Give or Take released Friday (June 24) and its tour kicks off August 16.

Watch Givēon’s sultry performance above.