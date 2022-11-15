GloRilla Credits 60-Day Cleanse For The Success Of “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

GloRilla recently revealed the secret to the success of “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” crediting a 60-day cleanse of the toxicity from her life for the smash single. The Memphis native, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, recently hopped on Twitter to share her experience with the detox, during which she and her close friends abstained from men, liquor, and all forms of nightlife.

“Me teezy & keila did a 60 day cleanse starting March 1st of this year which was suppose to be over May 1st because we said we couldn’t go into 2022 the same way we did last year,” the 23-year-old wrote on Sunday. “We said something gotta give !!!!!! So we said for 60 days no ni**as , no clubbing, no alcohol.”

The CMG signee also says her crew made fitness and financial growth priorities for the duration of that period, as well as increasing their water intake. “We had to exercise Monday-Friday for a hour, Drink water & we had to make most of our day consist of figuring out a way to get money,” she added in a subsequent post. “I made FNF April 20th & dropped it April 29th which left 2 days until the 60 day cleanse was over [shrug emoji] Safe to say something most definitely gave!”

Since being unleashed earlier this year, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” has become one of the biggest anthems of the year, skyrocketing GloRilla to new-star status. Peaking at No. 1 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and No. 42 on the Billboard 200, the song has since earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Song, as well as a BET Hip Hop Awards nod for Song of the Year.

GloRilla released her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great… last Friday (Nov. 11), which includes features from Cardi B and Niki Pooh.