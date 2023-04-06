GloRilla And Boosie Badazz Name Their Pets After One Another

Evidently, GloRilla and Boosie Badazz share a connection beyond being fellow Southern rappers. The two revealed that their pets are named after one another this week.

A video surfaced online of the Baton Rouge, LA rapper talking to his dog on Wednesday (April 5). “Sit down, GloRilla,” the 40-year-old said to his dog who could be heard running around in the background. “GloRilla, sit yo’ a** down! I’m mad at you just like I’m mad at GloRilla,” the “Wipe Me Down” rapper said before breaking out into laughter with someone else who was present.

The CMG artist followed up with her own clip talking to her pet lizard who was sitting inside its tank. “Hi stink stink!” the 23-year-old yelled. “Boosie! Hi there Boosie-woosie. Aw, look at that Badazz! Look at my new thing-thing!” She began to laugh before rattling off more terms of endearment at her pet lizard.

It is worth noting that the “Tomorrow 2” rapper specifically stated that her pet lizard was a new addition. It is unclear whether that was a coincidence following Boosie’s video of his dog, or if she intentionally bought the lizard and named him after the former Concentration Camp rapper to return a supposed jab.

GloRilla had a big weekend leading into this new addition to her life. The GRAMMY nominee was brought out during Drake’s headlining set at Dreamville Festival following a no-show during her scheduled set earlier in the evening. The Anyways, Life’s Great rapper performed her hit song “FNF (Let’s Go)” with fervor to an excited crowd.