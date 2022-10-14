GloRilla Gifts Cardi B Luxe Patek Philippe Watch

Cardi B and Starco Brands launch Whipshots at The Goodtime Hotel, GloRilla attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey

GloRilla is showing her appreciation for Cardi B with a timeless gift.

On Friday(Oct. 14), Cardi, also known as Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, took to Instagram to share an intimate moment between herself and CMG’s newest signee while in the studio.

The brief video showed an ecstatic Almánzar on the verge of tears as she showed her followers a Patek Philippe timepiece courtesy of Memphis’ darling rap star. “Y’all look what GloRilla just gave me !!!!!,” the video’s caption begins. “I love her for f**kin ever. I wanna cry but imma Gangsta!!!!”

Belcalis affectionately details her appreciation for the shimmery watch and the new friendship she shares with Glo in the video.

“So, I’m in the studio with GloRilla, and I don’t got no words to say,” Cardi says, struggling to gather her thoughts. “She also got me some Van Cleef earrings, but she also got me a f**king Patek! Like, what the f**k! Nobody ever does something so beautiful besides my man. Now, you my woman!”

The southern rapper’s godsend arrives just a week after she revealed the secret of her blessed nature.

On Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG breakout star hit Twitter to reveal her government name, Gloria Hallelujah Woods. Woods, 23, detailed her name’s power over her career, among other things.

“Why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?” she asked in a tweet. “Dats why I’m so blessed & my pu**y so good duhhhhhh !!! Common damn sense.”

Woods is gearing up to release her EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, on Nov. 11. The twelve-song project will include “Blessed” and the viral record “Tomorrow 2,” which features Cardi B.