GloRilla Says She “Never Knew Foxes Were Real”

During a trip to the UK, GloRilla interviewed with Kiss FM and spoke on the topic of foxes. Host Henrie Kwushue explained to the Memphis rapper that London has a serious problem with the omnivorous mammal. GloRilla hilariously revealed that she thought foxes were fictional animals.

“Foxes? What’s that?” she responded. “The animal, fox? Y’all got them out here? That’s normal? So they like dogs? So y’all not scared of them? So they orange? I can’t believe it. I never even knew foxes was real.”

GloRilla shared the clip on her Instagram Stories while the station and host shared the video to their main accounts.

GloRilla’s personality continues to shine since her 2022 breakout hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” The track has been a massive hit since it was released earlier this year. The song peaked at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has since sparked remixes from Latto and JT of the City Girls. She also recently teamed up with Cardi B for her “Tomorrow 2” remix.

Kodak Black recently shot his shot at GloRilla during her Instagram Live. During the session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Miami-rapper professed his liking to her in the comment section.

“You prolly ain’t my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referring to the GloRilla lyrics, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”

Kodak Black shoots his shot at GloRilla ?https://t.co/FoC4kydEIQ pic.twitter.com/xgrLiCwlWB — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 19, 2022

The Collective Music Group signee is reportedly slated to release her debut album Anyways Life’s Great on Nov. 11.

Check out GloRilla’s clip from her interview with Kiss FM above.