GloRilla Wants To Be An Icon Like Rihanna And Beyoncé

The sudden success GloRilla has enjoyed is a story she hopes to turn into a legendary career, as the rising star says she aspires to reach the same heights as two of our biggest cultural icons.

During a conversation with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, Big Glo was asked to name the artists she hopes to attain a similar level of longevity and acclaim as. She responded by naming Beyoncé and Rihanna as those she hopes to join as megastars with the passage of time. “Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny. They’re big dogs,” the Memphis native said.

She added the Fenty Beauty mogul to the list, pointing to her Super Bowl Half-Time Show performance as evidence of her star power. “I know Rihanna is a legend,” the “Tomorrow 2” rapper gushed. “I know she’s iconic, but when she performed at the Super Bowl, she didn’t perform a lot of songs, and the songs she did perform, all of them were hits. This lady got so many hits… So I’m trying to come like that.”

If the past year is any indication, GloRilla’s aspirations of becoming a household name aren’t far-fetched; she’s proven herself to be a hitmaker with the charm and personality to win over the masses. Breaking out on the scene in 2022 with her smash singles “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and the Cardi B-assisted “Tomorrow 2,” she released her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great… late last year.

The project debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, culminating to the seismic wave the newcomer has ridden in 2023. She recently won Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and earned a nomination for Best Rap Performance for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” at this year’s Grammy Awards.