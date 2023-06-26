GloRilla Paints The Stage Red With “Lick Or Sum” Performance At 2023 BET Awards

Fresh from dropping her own rendition to Latto’s “Put It On The Floor,” GloRilla celebrated a huge night at the 2023 BET Awards.

Not only did the Memphis sensation have six total nods, including Album of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of The Year, and two for Best Collaboration, she also painted the stage red as she performed her new single “Lick or Sum.”

Big Glo opened up her set on top of a couch made of red lips as she performed the “Slob On My Knob” sampling song. Dressed in a red two piece, the “Tomorrow 2” rhymer joined her backup dancers as she hit a few sultry moves — much different from her usual turnt up performances.

GloRilla performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As many expected the blossoming star to perform popular hits including “Tomorrow 2,” “F.N.F” and more, Glo kept it simple as she promoted “Lick or Sum.” The 23-year-old’s performance follows the May release of the single, which carries the same vulgar energy as the original 1999 track.

“Lick on my cl*t/ Make this pu**y cream/ Do this motherf**ker how you do the Russian creams/ Smokin’ on this pack/ You know the pu**y fat/ Lookin’ like he fiendin’, got his nose all in my crack/ He wanna hit this rock/ He know this c**chie slap/ And based off his performance, I might make this booty clap,” she raps.

The Chris Villa-directed video sees GloRilla and her crew twerking in various locations throughout the energetic visual.

Take a look at Glo’s 2023 BET Awards performance above and check out the video to “Lick or Sum” below.