GloRilla Reveals She Was Previously Embarrassed By Her Deep Voice

GloRilla recently opened up in a new cover story with ELLE about her musical upbringing, staying authentic and more. The “F.N.F.” rapper also revealed that she was embarrassed by her voice at one point, in which she tried to sound more feminine and “cutesy” early on.

“When I first came out rapping, I was trying to sound like a little girl,” she recalled. “I was saying some hard sh*t, but just in a little girly-a** voice. It was me trying to change my sound because I have a naturally deeper voice.”

“I was kind of embarrassed, because I wanted to sound like a girl,” she admitted about not using her natural voice before 2021. “That’s when I first changed my sound. That’s the year my voice started getting deeper and deeper.”

GloRilla recently caused conversation on social media after her 2023 BET Awards appearance, where she gave a sensual performance to her latest single “Lick Or Sum.”

The Memphis rapper opened up her set on top of a couch made of red lips as she performed the “Slob On My Knob” sampling song. Dressed in a red two-piece set, the “Tomorrow 2” rhymer joined her backup dancers as they hit a few sultry moves — much different from her usual turnt up performances.

During the show, many expected Glo to give a high-energy set with popular songs like “Blessed” and “F.N.F.” Following her performance, critics began calling out Glo for allegedly not being her authentic self.

GloRilla performs at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

“It just wasn’t smooth like it didn’t flow and it had nothing to do with the music,” one fan commented on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram at the time.

Glorilla took to Instagram to defend her “Lick or Sum” performance while on Live. Speaking to her fans, she admitted that she “wanted to be sexy” on the stage. She also joked that fans made it seem as if they wanted her “to be up there dancing like Chief Keef.”

Revisit GloRilla explaining her 2023 BET Awards performance below and her full cover story with ELLE here.