GloRilla Speaks Out After 1 Person Dead, 2 Critically Injured At Concert

GloRilla has given her reaction to a crowd-rushing incident at her concert in Rochester, N.Y. that left one person dead, two people in critical condition, and several others hospitalized.

According to ABC News, the melee occurred at Main Street Armory on Sunday evening (March 5), after what appeared to be gunfire erupted inside of the venue, causing panic and resulting in the deadly stampede as concert-goers rushed for safety.

On Monday morning (March 6), the Memphis rapper took to social media to speak out in response to the tragic event. “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf,” she wrote, along with a string of sad face emojis. “Praying everybody is ok,” she continued, also adding multiple praying-hand emojis to further convey her sentiment.

I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf ???praying everybody is ok ???????? — GloRilla ? (@GloTheofficial) March 6, 2023

Rochester Police arrived on the scene at 11:05 p.m. in response to reports of gunfire inside the venue, where they found multiple people injured as part of the crowd rush. Authorities are also skeptical that an actual shooting ever took place inside of the venue and that another loud sound may have sparked the crowd rush.

“At this time, there is no evidence to support a shooting having occurred inside the event,” Rochester Police Department Lieutenant Nicholas Adams said. “The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.”

Rapper GloRilla attends the funeral of Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell at Brown Missionary Baptist Church on January 14, 2023 in Southaven, Mississippi. Mitchell, a member of Three 6 Mafia, was found dead at the age of 43 at a home in Memphis on January 1, 2023. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Three people were transported from the venue to a local hospital via ambulance, including a 33-year-old woman, who succumbed to her injuries, and two others, who are currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Six other people traveled to area hospitals by private means to receive treatment after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

In addition to GloRilla, fellow Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes also performed at the concert, but has yet to release a statement commenting on the incident.