GloRilla Recreates Lil’ Kim’s Iconic ‘Hard Core’ Pose, The Queen Bee Reacts

Lil’ Kim has applauded and cosigned GloRilla’s show of homage after the Memphis rap star imitated her iconic pose from a promotional poster for her Hard Core album.

On Tuesday (July 18), GloRilla uploaded a carousel post to her Instagram account, in which she struck the renowned pose in two of the four photos shared. Clad in a silver outfit similar to the one The Queen Bee wore on her debut album cover over 25 years ago, the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” rapper left no question as to whether the garb and pose were incidental or intentional, as she quoted the Brooklynite’s lyrics in the caption.

“If I didn’t have a deal I’d still be worth some mills LEO SEASON APPROACHING,” GloRilla wrote, lifting lines from Kim’s classic 2000 single “No Matter What They Say.” It didn’t take long for GloRilla’s show of respect to catch the attention of the Junior M.A.F.I.A. member, as Kim showed her appreciation by responding in the posts comments with a few emojis indicating her approval.

GloRilla is far from the first rap artist to display their admiration for Lil’ Kim or be influenced by her contributions as a trendsetter and style icon. The cover of Nicki Minaj’s 2008 mixtape Sucka Free captures the Queens native squatting in a similar manner to Lil’ Kim, albeit with a lollipop.

In 2022, Ja Rule gave the La Bella Mafia creator credit for paving the way for female rappers of today. “Let’s talk about Lil’ Kim,” the Murder Inc. rapper said when speaking of the greatest rap artists of all-time. “When you look at the Cardis and the Nickis and the Megans—every female. And then go listen to the Hard Core album. I understand why she’s so revered like that. That album is crazy. And she’s spitting on that album. She’s going on that album! So I get it when these females are like, ‘Yo, Kim was it for me.’ I get it now.”

In more recent years, Azealia Banks, Coi Leray, and others have also been photographed in a similar fashion to Kim’s iconic poster, a testament to the 49-year-old’s influence.