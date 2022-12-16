GloRilla Responds To Backlash After Offering Potential Assistant $550 Per Week

Following a slew of controversy regarding her proposed salary amount for an open role as her personal assistant, GloRilla has issued a response.

“First of all, your flights get paid for, your flights and your travel,” she explained on Instagram Live Thursday (Dec. 15). “If you want a higher pay, then pay for your own flights and your own travel and see how much them 500-dollar-a** flight tickets be—I take flights every day […] Half the sh*t on that list you don’t gotta do, for real. It’s just, if it comes down to it you might have to do it. But it’s literally the easiest sh*t in the world. You really don’t gotta do sh*t but be with me every day.”

For clarity, the Grammy-nominated rapper recently shared a listing for a personal assistant job where the expected responsibilities include managing GloRilla’s calendar, organizing meals, traveling, handling itineraries, and coordinating safety protocols for $550 per week.

GloRilla responds to backlash after she posted a personal assistant job for $550 weekly! ? pic.twitter.com/fBmZYoIBbG — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 15, 2022

Glo isn’t the first artist in recent weeks to get attacked over their proposed salaries for a personal assistant. Summer Walker also found herself in a bit of hot water after sharing that she was in search of a “white or gay” assistant who would be paid $2,000 per month.

“If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then why are you talking about it? I really would like to know that. ‘Oh, $2K ain’t enough, $2K ain’t enough.’ How do you know if it’s not enough? I could have told somebody to come over here once a week and smell my a**hole and leave. How do you know it’s not enough? Do you know the job description? Do you know the hours?,” explained the “Insane” singer on her Instagram stories.

It was later reported that she hired a Black man who will work once a week.