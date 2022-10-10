Skip to main content
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React

"Dats why I'm so blessed and my pu**y so good."

GloRilla rapping onstage, wearing a grey satin custom baseball jersey, satin shorts, and a chain.
GloRilla performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Terence Rushin/Getty Images

GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is.

This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.

“& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?” the she asked in a tweet. “Dats why I’m so blessed & my pu**y so good duhhhhhh !!! Common damn sense.”

Fans had a multitude of reactions ranging from confusion to laughter to further confirming their belief that she is special.

The 23-year-old artist savored the moment, especially after one fan said, “Gloria…HALLELUJAH?! I knew she was a prophet lol.” The “FNF” rapper quoted them and said, “Exactly!! I be prophesying to the people.”

“Hallelujah” is certainly a fitting name for GloRilla, considering how the last few months have gone for her.

GloRilla in a red, white and silver outfit on BET Hip Hop Awards stage
“FNF” has been considered the song of the summer by many, and was later remixed by Latto and the City Girls. Earlier this year, she joined CMG’s talented roster that already boasts Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, and BlocBoy JB.

As if that wasn’t enough, Cardi B joined the young rapper on her latest single “Tomorrow 2” which is one of the most popular songs in the country right now, just a few weeks before winning Best Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Ms. Gloria Hallelujah Woods is looking to continue her blessings as her new EP Anyways, Life’s Great… is set to release on Nov. 11.

