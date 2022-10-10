GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React

GloRilla performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is.

This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.

“& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?” the she asked in a tweet. “Dats why I’m so blessed & my pu**y so good duhhhhhh !!! Common damn sense.”

& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why I’m so blessed & my pussy so good duhhhhhh !!!! Common damn sense — GloRilla ? (@GloTheofficial) October 8, 2022

Fans had a multitude of reactions ranging from confusion to laughter to further confirming their belief that she is special.

The 23-year-old artist savored the moment, especially after one fan said, “Gloria…HALLELUJAH?! I knew she was a prophet lol.” The “FNF” rapper quoted them and said, “Exactly!! I be prophesying to the people.”

Exactly!! I be prophesying to the people https://t.co/B076UWkX5T — GloRilla ? (@GloTheofficial) October 8, 2022

I was today years old when I learned her full name was “Glo Hallelujah Rilla” but more of a reason why she da ? https://t.co/oYDOSmn6PD — ¿wagwan? (@WhoButAR) October 9, 2022

“Hallelujah” is certainly a fitting name for GloRilla, considering how the last few months have gone for her.

“FNF” has been considered the song of the summer by many, and was later remixed by Latto and the City Girls. Earlier this year, she joined CMG’s talented roster that already boasts Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, and BlocBoy JB.

As if that wasn’t enough, Cardi B joined the young rapper on her latest single “Tomorrow 2” which is one of the most popular songs in the country right now, just a few weeks before winning Best Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Ms. Gloria Hallelujah Woods is looking to continue her blessings as her new EP Anyways, Life’s Great… is set to release on Nov. 11.