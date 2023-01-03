GloRilla Shares Texts Between Herself And Gangsta Boo Following Death

Rising star GloRilla shared messages exchanged between herself and late-Three Six Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo on Instagram Sunday (Jan. 1). The fellow Memphis femcee shared how the 43-year-old, best known for the track “Where Dem Dallas At,” influenced and supported her long before the spotlight.

“I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was,” captioned GloRilla about Gangsta Boo’s messages to her. “She always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up. A REAL LEGEND. There will never be another Gangsta Boo .”

Dating back to April 2021, several messages show Gangsta Boo co-signing the “Tomorrow 2” artist, with Boo rightfully referring to herself as a “pioneer of Memphis female rap.”

She also praised Big Glo for her American Music Awards performance back in November that she shared with Cardi B. The CMG signee and Gangsta Boo planned to make music together as long as they found the “right beat.”

Gangsta Boo, née Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead in her Memphis home on New Year’s Day, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

The southern rap legend rose to fame in the late ’90’s as the second woman to join the Hip-Hop group Three Six Mafia. She confidently joined DJ Paul, Juicy J, Lord Infamous, Crunchy Black, Koopsta Knicca and other members as her lyricism shined and bars went toe-to-toe with her counterparts.

Gangsta Boo dropped her debut album Enquiring Minds in 1998 through Hypnotize Minds/Relativity Records. The 21-track LP boasted singles like the aforementioned “Where Dem Dallas At” and “Nasty Trick.”

The rapstress helped pave a path for other southern women rappers to blaze, including the likes of Trina, Megan Thee Stallion, Khia and more. She last was seen on TV as part of the WE tv show Marriage Boot Camp.

During her time on the show, she and her longtime partner Emmett continuously were at odds with Dr. Ish about alleged drug abuse taking place while staying on the premises. In one episode, the marriage counselor confronted the two about a white, powdery substance discovered beside a lamp on a table in the room that the couple was staying in.

At the time of the episode’s airing, Gangsta Boo took to her Instagram to write: “You would think that someone like @drish would have a better choice of delivery, when he is trying to be all ‘professional,’” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “Not sure if he just a TV ‘Dr’ when the cameras are on or in real life when they are off.

“This is #mentalhealthawareness month so if you care so much about ppl health, with SO much ‘concern and sincerity,’ why did YOU noticeably allow ppl to be on prescription meds while drinking alcohol in front of you?? Everything was on camera. Don’t pretend like you didn’t know,” she added.

She also claimed that Dr. Ish’s approach to finding the alleged drug substance could make someone else scared to ask for help if they needed it.

“Someone may see you say what ur saying and be scared to get help in fear of being looked at as a substance abuser or judged by people,” she stated. “I actually have a REAL therapist who would NEVER attach personality disorders to substance abuse so freely or allow patients to indulge in alcohol on prescription meds in front of them.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK–FEBRUARY 10: Rapper Gangsta Boo (aka Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, Lady Boo, Queen of Memphis, The Devil’s Daughter) of the Hip-Hop Group Three 6 Mafia, appears in a portrait taken on February 10, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

She ended with, “Do you know how dangerous and unsafe that is? Could be fatal for some. Did you not care about that? Don’t pick and choose when you wanna be on patrol to be this health concern doctor. Should be a 24 hr. thing. I used to respect you. I have zero respect for you now or your kind. Are you even married? Let’s be clear. Do better homeboy.”

The couple eventually left the show before the season ended.

While many are now speculating that her death may have been connected to drug usage, her official cause of death remains undetermined.