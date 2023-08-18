GloRilla, Sukihana Respond To Lil Duval’s “Marry, F**k, Kill” Post About Them

Comedian and music artist Lil Duval didn’t make GloRilla, Sukihana, or Sexyy Red laugh when he asked fans who’d they “Marry, F**k or Kill” out of the three rappers.

As many fans began answering the poll, Big Glo and Suki responded to the 46-year-old entertainer’s question, unamused.

“Out of Sukihana, Sexxy Redd, GloRilla……Marry, f**K, kill,” Duval asked on Thursday (Aug. 17), to which the “Eating” rapper responded with her own poll, “Lick Lil Duval’s a** or go to jail for the rest of your life only gay men can answer.”

The “F.N.F” spitter followed up with, “Granddad why you worrying about dese young h*es pu**y?????”

Lil Duval, best known for his hit 2018 single, “Smile (Living My Best Life),” recently released another single “Squeeze,” with a music video directed by DaBaby.

Taking inspiration from the classic 1989 film Lean on Me, Duval reimagines himself in actor Morgan Freeman’s role as Principal Joe Clark, commanding an auditorium to “stop the violence” during a lively pep rally.

Additionally, Sukihana and Sexyy Red also released a new single “Hoodrats,” with an accompanying video, on Friday (Aug. 18). In a trailer for the collaboration, the two rapstresses find themselves at a bourgeoisie country club where they can’t help but stay true to themselves.

The two hit the golf course and a tea party — as they twerk, wear their most revealing clothing — and ultimately intrigue everyone to learn more about “hoodrats.”

As far as GloRilla, this year she’s up for a few 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Hip-Hop for “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B.

The Memphis star took home the latter last year.