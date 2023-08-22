GloRilla Encourages Twentysomething Women To Be Toxic And Delusional

When it comes to this thing called life, GloRilla has a message for her fellow twentysomethings. The 24-year-old is encouraging other women to be toxic and delusional while still in their 20s.

“I just wanna let y’all know, be toxic for the rest of your 20s,” preached the Memphis phenom in a video shared on her social media platforms. “You only get one life. Live your toxic 20s. You never get to be 20 years old…never again in your life.”

Glo added, “Be toxic. Because don’t get in your 30s thinking you can just go slashing tires and doing all this crazy sh*t. You too old for that, and you too mature. Be toxic for the rest of your 20s. And if you delusional, turn that s**t up a notch. Enjoy the rest of your 20s. You only get to do this sh*t one time.”

Though the “F.N.F.” rapper loves to give advice, she faced a heap of backlash for her unpopular thoughts on marriage back in May 2023.

“So y’all believe in marriage in this generation??” she tweeted. “I just couldn’t see myself [f**king with] one n***a for too long [two tears of joy emoji] N***as start n***a-ing after da first 6 months & baby Ima star n***a-ing right along with a n***a.”

Yet, similar to SZA‘s 2017 record “20 Something” where she sings, “Stuck in them twenty-somethings, stuck in them twenty-somethings/ Good luck on them twenty-somethings, good luck on them twenty-somethings/ But God bless these twenty-somethings,” it seems GloRilla’s guidance on being toxic and delusional is right on par.