GloRilla Responds To Viral Video Of Fan Wearing Her Wig From Concert

On Monday (Feb. 27), GloRIlla tweeted out that she took her wig off during a Philadelphia show and threw it into the crowd. Now, the retriever of the new hair unit has been found — and is sporting the wig in a beautiful way.

“Dey tried to take my wig while I was crowd surfing so I snatched it off & threw it in da crowd, Glo wrote following the show. “Philly was lit”

Dey tried to take my wig while I was crowd surfing so I snatched it off & threw it in da crowd ???Philly was lit — GloRilla ? (@GloTheofficial) February 27, 2023

The night before, a video surfaced from a fan who goes by the social media handle Bigboujiela, showing off that she caught the “Tomorrow 2” rapper’s wig — before later installing it onto her head.

“God is great going to cherish this wig with my life. Glo’s vibe is everything in person. I lovess her so much. best day everrr.,” she captioned a recap of the concert followed by her holding the wig on Sunday (Feb. 26).

Responding to people wondering if she had installed it yet, she said, “No, I didn’t Install the wig, stop asking. My wig collection BEEN flawless. Can’t wait to add big Glo’s.”

Three days later (March 1), the new-owner of the jet-black wig with green highlights, found time to give herself a new hairstyle with the wig.

“Hey, yes. I have her wig installed on me right now!” she told XXL. The super fan showed off beautiful pictures of her posing in the unit, which hardly appeared used.

As the fan’s videos and pictures continued to go viral, the post made its way across GloRilla’s feed. Reposting a photo of Bigboujiela wearing the wig, the Memphis spitter jokingly wrote on her Instagram Story, “OK, she caught.”

The viral video of GloRilla crowd-surfing then throwing her wig is from the concluding date of her 15-city Anyways, Life’s Great… tour. While on tour, Big Glo found herself having a few riffs along the way. During one Oakland, Calif., stop for a club appearance, a disgruntled fan threw a drink on the “F.N.F.” star for not performing. While in Denver, another fan threw a jacket at Glo while she was performing.

Take a look at the grateful fan above donning a beautiful new wig, courtesy of GloRilla.