Viral Video Reveals GloRilla Worked In Fast Food Before Fame

GloRilla’s meteoric rise to stardom may have seemed to happen overnight, but a video showing her humble beginnings says otherwise.

A TikTok user uploaded a video showing the CMG The Label signee when she worked at a local Checkers fast food joint in Memphis.

The video shows GloRilla, née Gloria Hallelujah Woods, recording herself on the job while wearing a headset, greeting customers with a “how may I help?”, and taking orders.

But this isn’t the first time Woods’ past has resurfaced on the internet. In June 2022, the 23-year-old posted a side-by-side picture of herself working at Checkers with stacks of napkins to her ears juxtaposed with a picture of herself as a signed rapper holding stacks of money to her head.

The “Tomorrow 2” artist used the post to tell her new followers that her success didn’t happen for her overnight. As she continued her post, Glo noted the “humiliation” and lack of support she faced on her way to making her dreams come true.

“A lot of people think ts happened for me overnight not knowing the hard work & passion I been putting in for years to get here !! I went thru humiliation, no support allat,” the Anyways, Life’s Great… entertainer typed.

“I done cried so many nights in my pillow because I felt like I wasn’t elevating, but I never gave up !! Always said WHEN & not IF , Manifestation is real !!! I had lost so much shit before FNF ! Friends, Family, I was sleeping on Gloss & Teezy Couches , Broke AF making ts look good tho.”

“I say all this to say NEVER GIVE UP ON YO DREAMS SH*T CAN CHANGE IN A BLINK OF AN EYE !!!!!! & y’all gotta know it don’t stop here I FOREVER got my Foot on they necks I’ll never let up it’s so much more from where this came from ?LETS GOOO.”

Glo dropped her latest EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, on Nov. 11. The nine-track project included the fan-favorite singles “Tomorrow 2,” featuring Cardi B and “F.N.F (Let’s Go).”