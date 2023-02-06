GRAMMY Winners 2023: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar And More

The GRAMMY Awards are underway, and several winners have already been announced. Check out the full list of 2023 GRAMMY winners below, with bold titles indicting the winners. Categories will be updated throughout the broadcast.

Best R&B Performance

“Virgo’s Groove,” Beyoncé

“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Over,” Lucky Daye

“Here With Me,” Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Do 4 Love,” Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin’,” Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

“Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyoncé

“‘Round Midnight,” Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Album

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“Breezy (Deluxe),” Chris Brown

“Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

“Candydrip,” Lucky Daye

“Watch the Sun,” PJ Morton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA FEBRUARY 5: 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Robert Glasper Winners at the 65th Grammy Awards held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023. — (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Best R&B Song

“CUFF IT,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Please Don’t Walk Away,” PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Operation Funk,” Cory Henry

“Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy

“Drones,” Terrace Martin

“Starfruit,” Moonchild

“Red Balloon,” Tank And The Bangas

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Positive,” Erica Campbell

“When I Pray,” DOE

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“The Better Benediction,” PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls

“Get Up,” Tye Tribbett

Best Dance/Electric Recording

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Rosewood,” Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love,” Diplo and Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated,” Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.

“On My Knees,” Rüfüs du Sol

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)

Best Rap Performance

“God Did,” DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy “Vegas,” Doja Cat

“Pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and Glorilla

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“BEAUTIFUL,” DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

“WAIT FOR U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live),” Latto

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs,” Jack Harlow Featuring Drake

“GOD DID,” DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“pushin P,” Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“WAIT FOR U,” (Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Best Rap Album

“God Did,” DJ Khaled

“I Never Liked You,” Future

“Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T

Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 14, 2021 – Beyonce makes History with the Best E&B Performance winning 28 Grammys , more that any female or male performer, accepts the award for Best R&B Performance at the 63rd Grammy Award outside Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 14, 2021 – Beyonce makes History with the Best E&B Performance winning 28 Grammys, more that any female or male performer, accepts the award for Best R&B Performance at the 63rd Grammy Award outside Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Fragments,” Bonobo

“Diplo,” Diplo

“The Last Goodbye,” ODESZA

“Surrender,” RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Latin Pop Album

“Aguilera,” Christina Aguilera

“Pasieros,” Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

“De Adentro Pa Afuera,” Camilo

“Viajante,” Fonseca

“Dharma+,” Sebastián Yatra

Best Alternative Music Album

“We,” Arcade Fire

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You,” Big Thief

“Fossora,” Björk

“Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

“Cool It Down,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan

“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Mary J. Blige attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Best Country Duo or Group Performance

“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You — Revisited,” Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“Going Where the Lonely Go,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Rock Performance

“So Happy It Hurts,” Bryan Adams

“Old Man,” Beck

“Wild Child,” The Black Keys

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlie

“Crawl!,” Idles

“Patent Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne featureing Jeff Beck

“Holiday,” Turnstile

Best Rock Album

“Dropout Boogie,” The Black Keys

“The Boy Named If,” Elvis Costello & the Imposters

“Crawler,” Idles

“Mainstream Sellout,” Machine Gun Kelly

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

“Lucifer on the Sofa,” Spoon

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Elvis,” Various Artists

“Encanto,” Various Artists

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2),” Various Artists

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

“West Side Story,” Various Artists

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Album of the Year

“Voyage,” ABBA

“30,” Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA FEBRUARY 5: 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Doja Cat walks the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023. — (Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Song of the Year

“Abcdefu,” Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters

“About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters

“As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters

“Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters

“Easy on Me,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Pusha T attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Voyage,” ABBA

“30,” Adele

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Musica Urbana Album

“Trap Cake, Vol. 2,” Rauw Alejandro

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

“Legendaddy,” Daddy Yankee

“La 167,” Farruko

“The Love & Sex Tape,” Maluma