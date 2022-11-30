Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster.

“My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at me, I got a milli for you! Wanna sign u to 1017!!! #1017Mafia.”

B.G., who is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence, is rumored to be coming home as soon as in a “few weeks,” according to Birdman. The 42-year-old has been in prison since 2009, when he was arrested following a traffic stop in New Orleans. Authorities discovered three firearms, two of which were stolen, in the vehicle B.G. was operating. The rapper ultimately plead guilty to gun possession and witness tampering.

Earlier this year, the rapper’s latest motion for a compassionate release was denied, marking the third instance in which his request was unsuccessful. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan ruled that she “did not find any gross neglect that affected the outcome” of B.G.’s motion for a compassionate release, which he cited was due to health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Birdman, B.G.’s former CEO at Cash Money, wrote a statement to the judge on his behalf, noting the positive impact he could have on the young men of today. “He is not only a generational artist, but he’s got a platform and the chance to share his experience to better today’s young men who need to hear what he’s got to say, the mogul wrote. When he is released, I know he will give back and use what he’s gone through to help as many people as possible.”

One of the first solo artists to ink a record deal with Cash Money Records, B.G. released several albums during his tenure with the label. Gaining popularity with the pivotal releases Chopper City, It’s All on U, Vol. 1, It’s All on U, Vol. 2, and Chopper City in the Ghetto, he helped put the label on the national map through his solo work and his contributions to the supergroup, the Hot Boyz. B.G. is best known for his 1999 single “Bling Bling,” which peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100. The term was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2003.